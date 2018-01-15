Fraser Valley truck driver killed in Alberta semi truck crash

A Chilliwack truck driver was killed on Sunday afternoon near Wandering River, AB, when a semi truck hit his on the side of the road. He was adjusting his load at the time of the crash. This map shows the location of Wandering River. (Google Maps)

A young Chilliwack truck driver has reportedly been killed on the job, while adjusting his load on the side of the road.

The incident took place on Sunday, near Wandering River, AB along Highway 63. The small community is about halfway between Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

The driver was hit while adjusting a load of PVC pipe on the side of the highway when a second truck apparently hit his truck. The driver of that truck was also taken to hospital for minor injuries. The highway was closed for 12 hours while the incident was investigated.

The B.C. driver was just 26 years old. His name has not been released by the RCMP.