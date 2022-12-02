The Fraser Valley Toy Drive returns on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Submitted)

Fraser Valley Toy Drive returns to Abbotsford

Second annual event set to occur on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 360 Fabrication

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive is back.

The second annual event, presented by 360 Fabrication and the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, returns on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants are asked to drop off their unwrapped donations at 360 Fabrication, which is located at 31450 Peardonville Rd.

Organizers stated that they will accept all donations, but are focusing more on older children this year. They suggest items like hairdryers, gift cards, make-up and other items that older children can use.

They added that last year’s inaugural toy drive was a big success and they hope to repeat the efforts for this year.

