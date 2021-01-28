Fraser Valley man killed in single-vehicle crash west of Hope

RCMP Traffic Services has confirmed a local man in his 70s was killed in a single-vehicle crash west of Hope.

According to police spokesperson Mike Halskov, The man was the sole occupant of a vehicle that crashed near the Hope Scales on Highway 1 at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. The investigation is ongoing and police are not seeking additional witnesses.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is conducting a parallel investigation.

car crashHopeRCMP