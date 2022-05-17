Fraser Valley gangster appeals 11.5-year jail sentence for 2017 crime spree

Prolific offender Jonathan David Olson (pictured) and Brodie Tyrel Robinson, both of Chilliwack, were convicted of several offences in BC Supreme Court in August 2019 in connection to a crime spree on the Canada Day long weekend in 2017.

A prolific offender from Chilliwack is appealing his 11.5-year jail sentence for a crime spree five years ago that included shooting a fellow gangster in the head.

Jonathan David Olson was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 13, 2021 for the 2017 Canada Day long weekend crime spree.

He was convicted alongside Brodie Tyrel Takahashi Robinson in August 2019 in connection with a series of incidents, which involved pistol whipping a third man at the Husky station on Lickman Road.

It was June 30, 2017 when Olson and Robinson were seen on surveillance video with Dane Miller at the Husky. There was an accusation during the court proceedings that the two men attempted to abduct Miller, an act of revenge for an alleged theft from another drug dealer.

Olson was seen pistol-whipping Miller who then escaped in a mini-van. Olson and Robinson chased and while driving on a Highway 1 overpass shots were fired and Miller was hit in the head.

“Mr. Miller said he was chased by another vehicle over the overpass where he was shot at several times,” Justice Mary Humphries wrote in her decision rendered in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. “The rear window was shot out and he was hit in the head by a bullet which remains lodged against his skull.”

Miller stopped, wrapped his head in a shirt, called his girlfriend, went home and then to the hospital where he spent the night.

The crime spree continued the next day when Olson was found in possession of a stolen vehicle near the Vedder Canal. Before Olson was found hiding in the bushes and arrested by the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, he was accused of attempting to drown a police dog who had jumped into the canal to apprehend him.

Neither Olson nor Robinson expressed remorse or admitted the offences.

The sentencing judge noted in 2021 that while Robinson had less of a criminal record than Olson, “he expressed no remorse or even acknowledgement for his offences.” Robinson was sentenced in February 2020 to more than six years in prison.

In 2016, Olson was convicted of a 2014 home invasion with another prolific offender where the two men arrived at a Chilliwack home with a shotgun. The two proceeded to terrorize a 25-year-old man who was home alone in his parents’ house.

Olson’s case is scheduled in the Court of Appeal in Vancouver on Wednesday (May 18).

