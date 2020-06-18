Fraser Valley chicken abuse case goes to preliminary inquiry

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.

More delays in the Fraser Valley undercover chicken abuse case mean there won’t be a trial until at least early fall.

Lawyers for the defendants in the 2017 undercover video case were in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on June 15, then were scheduled over to June 18 for a pre-trial conference in New Westminster.

Next the case is set for a preliminary inquiry on Sept. 28.

After that, Chilliwack-based Elite Farm Services Ltd., the company’s owner Dwayne Paul Dueck, and Ontario-based Sofina Foods will go to a jury trial.

The charges date from 2017 when California-based animal rights activist group Mercy For Animals released undercover video filmed at multiple Fraser Valley farms showing employees ripping live birds apart, stomping and throwing chickens.

Incidents on the file make allegations of abuse at farms in Langley, Abbotsford, Lindell Beach, Aldergrove, Chilliwack and Surrey.

Elite, Dueck and Sofina were each charged with 38 counts under the Health of Animal Regulations in connection with the alleged abuse. Employees were fired, the companies expressed dismay at the actions of those employees, and the BC Chicken Marketing Board expressed disgust at the practices seen in the video.

Uncertainty over the editing and access to the undercover video proved to be the source of numerous delays by defence counsel. The claim was that without certainty whether or not the video had been edited, defence could not properly decide whether they should face judge and jury or judge alone.

Judge Gary Cohen repeatedly expressed concern about the delays, and he essentially forced them to make a decision on August 28, 2019 or he said he would make an election for them. It was that day when the three decided on a jury trial.

Cohen’s concern stemmed from the Supreme Court of Canada’s Jordan decision that mandates trials in provincial court need to be resolved in 18 months, and 30 months in Supreme.

