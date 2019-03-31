Brandon Smitton, 12, has been missing from Abbotsford since early Saturday evening.

Fraser Valley boy, 12, reported missing after planned trip to skate park

Brandon Smitton not there when mom arrives to pick him up two hours later

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a 12-year-old boy who went missing Saturday.

Sgt. Judy Bird said Brandon Smitton was last seen at 3:30 p.m,, when his mom dropped him off in the 3100 block of Clearbrook Road to go to the nearby skate park.

When she returned two hours later to pick him up, Brandon wasn’t there.

Attempts to locate him overnight were not successful.

Bird said this type of behaviour is not typical for Brandon, and his family is very concerned for him.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with “Sacred Mission” on the back and “Mission, BC” on the front, blue/green Adidas track shorts and purple Air Jordan sneakers.

He was carrying a purple drawstring backpack and a pair of Rollerblades.

Brandon is 5’ 1”, weights 100 pounds, has short brown hair and was wearing an earring in his left ear that has two stars on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

