Fraser Health warns of possible COVID exposure at Surrey dance competition

Another possible exposure at Abbotsford dance competition

Fraser Health is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure after a dance competition at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel on May 7, 2021. (Photo: Google Maps)

Fraser Health is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Surrey dance competition.

In social media posts Wednesday evening (May 12), Fraser Health noted the Synergy Dance Competition at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Ave.) on May 7.

The health authority is recommending people self-monitor for symptoms.

There was also another possible exposure at the Core Dance Competition in Abbotsford at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre (36035 N Parallel Rd.) on May 5, 6 and 8.

