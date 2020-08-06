Fraser Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey hookah lounge

Health authority says exposure dates are July 31 to Aug. 2

Fraser Health is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a hookah lounge in Whalley.

Listed on the health authority’s public exposures page, it says people who were at a hookah lounge, located at 10609 King George Blvd., just before midnight on July 31 until 4 a.m. on Aug. 1 and just before midnight on Aug. 1 until 5 a.m. on Aug. 2.

For public exposures, Fraser Health says that if people were at that lounge to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The webpage states that the health authority updates the public exposures list with locations and times of known possible exposures when it has “been unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed via contact tracing.”

It adds that the exposures are “believed to be low risk.”

To check for public exposures, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19exposure.

