COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

whalley

Fraser Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey hookah lounge

Health authority says exposure dates are July 31 to Aug. 2

Fraser Health is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a hookah lounge in Whalley.

Listed on the health authority’s public exposures page, it says people who were at a hookah lounge, located at 10609 King George Blvd., just before midnight on July 31 until 4 a.m. on Aug. 1 and just before midnight on Aug. 1 until 5 a.m. on Aug. 2.

For public exposures, Fraser Health says that if people were at that lounge to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The webpage states that the health authority updates the public exposures list with locations and times of known possible exposures when it has “been unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed via contact tracing.”

It adds that the exposures are “believed to be low risk.”

To check for public exposures, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19exposure.

READ ALSO: Fraser Health launches website to alert public to possible COVID-19 exposure, July 23, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town
Next story
Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

B.C. announces regional cancer treatment centre to be included in new Surrey hospital

Services expected to include treatment, supportive care, research, education, innovative technologies

Illegal suite a concern for Cloverdale man

Despite a City-issued stop-work order, construction continues

Politicians want Surrey’s Civic Distinction Awards done ‘virtually,’ not postponed

City staff recommended they be put off to the fall of 2021 because of the pandemic

Fraser Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey hookah lounge

Health authority says exposure dates are July 31 to Aug. 2

Two new recycling trucks on the way for White Rock

Council approves higher cost to reduce operations yard problems

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

In July, Parliament approved a $600 payment for people with disabilities facing additional expenses during COVID-19

Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C

B.C. will work to improve land management and restore traditional place names in areas of cultural significance

VIDEO: Stabbing at Killer’s Cove Marina in Harrison Hot Springs

Three suspects apprehended by Agassiz RCMP at the scene

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

Fraser Valley Bandits clinch first round bye with win

Bandits defeat Guelph 84-70, advance to the CEBL semifinals on Saturday

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Most Read