Fraser Health warns of 3 possible COVID-19 exposures in Surrey

Health authority posted notices to social media, website

Fraser Health is warning of three possible community COVID-19 exposures from the end of July.

The first is Guru Nanak Sikh Temple (7050 120th St.) on July 30 from a.m. to noon.

The second is Surrey Golf Club (7700 168th St.) on July 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

And the third is Aria Banquet Hall and Convention Centre (12350 Pattullo Pl.) on July 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The health authority posts possible community exposures on its website.

It notes that if someone was in these locations at the times of the possible exposures, it does not mean they will develop COVID-19, adding the exposures are “believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution,” the health authority asks those people to monitor themselves for symptoms.

