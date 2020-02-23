Fraser Health warns some schools of possible COVID-19 exposure

A sixth COVID-19 patient is a woman in her 30s in the Fraser Health region who recently returned from Iran

Fraser Health is warning parents of kids at Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Tri-City schools about a patient with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the region.

In a letter sent on Friday, the health authority said contacts of the sixth presumptive coronavirus patient, identified in the Fraser Health region, “may have attended school in the region and are currently self-isolating.”

The sixth COVID-19 patient is a woman in her 30s who recently returned from Iran. The case marked the first in B.C. where the patient did not travel to, or have contact, with people who were in China. As of Sunday morning, there have been eight deaths and 43 cases of the coronavirus in Iran.

In the letter to parents, Fraser Health said there is currently no risk to the public.

“These contacts were not showing any signs or symptoms of illness while attending schools,” the health authority noted.

“At this time, we are not recommending testing or assessment for anyone who may have been in contact with this (or any) asymptomatic individual.”

