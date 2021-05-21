Fraser Health using FOMO campaign to target young adult COVID-19 vaccinations

Health authority hope social media message based on fear of missing out will encourage shots

Families and youth aged 12 and older line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Fraser Health authority is leveraging the fear of missing out in its campaign aimed at convincing young adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Victoria Lee, the health authority’s CEO, says the campaign was developed with social media influencers and aims to show young people what they might miss out on if they don’t get vaccinated.

The promotion asks people to picture an immunized world, showing people dancing a music festival, thousands attending a concert and families in a movie theatre.

The authority’s push to get young people vaccinated is being spread on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Lee says they’re looking forward to more young people registering, booking and getting their shots as quickly as possible so the pandemic can be put behind us.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that many young people have been negatively impacted by the virus, pandemic and resulting health measures.

“I know it has been tough. But there is a light ahead and it’s coming soon,” she said.

Nick Eagland, a spokesman for the Fraser Health authority, said they are specifically targeting young people in an effort to boost vaccination numbers and help reach community immunity.

About 59 per cent of eligible people in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and so-called circuit breaker measures are expected to be lifted next week as case counts go down, Henry said.

—The Canadian Press

