Fraser Health to open second COVID-19 test collection centre in Surrey

Signs at a new COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66th Ave. in Surrey that opened in September 2020. It was relocated from an urgent primary care centre near Surrey Memorial Hospital. On Nov. 3, Fraser Health announced it will be opening a second centre in North Surrey on Nov. 12. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Fraser Health will be opening its second COVID-19 test collection centre in Surrey.

The new centre, located at 10025 King George Blvd., will open Nov. 12, according to a release from Fraser Health Tuesday morning (Nov. 3).

The health authority said it will “offer increased access to testing,” and will be able to process between 500 and 800 tests per day “when operating at full capacity.”

According to the release, it will offer walk-in testing seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Newton test collection centre, located at 14577 66th Ave., will still offer drive-through testing. That centre was opened in September to increase testing capacity.

Fraser Health recommends “that any person experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones such as cough, fever and headache, get tested for COVID-19 as quickly as possible.”

People can book online for tests at fraserhealth.secureform.ca/index.php.



