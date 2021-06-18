Fraser Health to host 32-hour ‘Vax-A-Thon’ in Surrey

It will start June 19 at 11 a.m. and run until June 20 at 7 p.m.

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Fraser Health is “pulling the ultimate all-nighter” this weekend with a 32-hour “Vax-A-Thon” in Surrey.

Starting on Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m., it will run until Sunday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Guildford Recreation Centre (15105 105th Ave.).

A poster for the event says from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday is a “Mask-erade,” while Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. is “Doses with Dad” for Father’s Day. For the “Mask-erade,” people can “dress-to-impress by wearing their fanciest mask” and after receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, “they can commemorate the moment by strutting down the red carpet and posing for a picture at our selfie station.”

Fraser Health says there are up to 7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to eligible people in the region who haven’t yet received their first dose, with 5,700 appointments already booked and another 650 walk-in appointments per day available.

During the appointment, people can enjoy live music and “other exciting, physically distanced entertainment” while receiving their COVID-19 immunization. There are also donated door prizes.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser Healthvaccines