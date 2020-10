Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A staff member at a Surrey long-term care facility has tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health confirmed Friday (Oct. 30).

The “outbreak” is at CareLife Fleetwood, which is owned and operated by Fraser Health, according to a release from the health authority.

A “rapid response” team is on site at the facility, and “enhanced control measures” have been put in place.

The release adds that Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

READ ALSO: Employee at Surrey health-care facility tests positive for COVID: Fraser Health, Oct. 28, 2020

CoronavirusSurrey