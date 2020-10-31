Fraser Health Authority closed Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution in Delta on Oct. 3, 2020 after 23 employees at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps screenshot)

Fraser Health says outbreaks over at Surrey meat-processing facility, Delta distribution centre

Health authority says it worked with facilities ‘to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies’

Fraser Health says two COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey and Delta are now over.

The health authority stated the outbreaks at J&L Beef, a meat-processing facility in Surrey, and Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution, a distribution centre in Delta, are officially over, according to an information bulletin Saturday (Oct. 31).

Fraser Health first alerted the public of the Surrey facility outbreak on Oct. 18 after 13 employees – at that time – had tested positive for the virus. It said it was first made aware of a potential outbreak on Oct. 8 from an employee.

The outbreak at Valhalla was first announced in early October, with the facility shutting down briefly. By Oct. 6, 29 employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Fraser Health declares 3 COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey, Langley, Oct. 18, 202o

READ ALSO: Delta distribution centre reopened following COVID-19 outbreak, Oct. 7, 2020

Fraser Health says it has worked with both facilities “to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.”

– With files from Aaron Hinks, James Smith


