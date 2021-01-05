Fraser Health says COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey shelter

An outbreak at a Surrey shelter is now over, says Fraser Health.
In an information bulletin Monday (Jan. 4), the health authority says there are “no longer any COVID-19 cases” at The Cove shelter in Whalley after the “implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19.”
The outbreak was first declared Dec. 2 when 17 cases, with people who had “recently worked or accessed site services,” were identified at the shelter.
The Cove Shelter is operated by Surrey Urban Mission Society.
Mike Musgrove, the executive director of SUMS, told the Now-Leader at the time that those who had tested positive were both staff and people who stayed at the shelter.
