A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Health Canada has reversed course on home test kits for COVID-19, saying it will now review applications for such devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Coronavirus

Fraser Health relocates Surrey COVID-19 testing centre

New location will triple testing capacity: Dr. Victoria Lee

Fraser Health has relocated its Surrey COVID-19 testing and collection centre.

Previously located at an urgent primary care centre near Surrey Memorial Hospital, it will now be at 14577 66th Ave.

Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and CEO, said it “will triple testing capacity,” for up to 800 tests per day.

That’s an additional 550 tests per day, according to Fraser Health.

READ ALSO: Fraser Health promises to expand COVID testing capacity, Aug. 19, 2020

READ ALSO: B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800, Aug. 19, 2020

She added it is a “much larger site,” which will also increase access for those experiencing symptoms.

The centre opened Friday (Sept. 19), and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Fraser Health added that it has four drive-through lanes, as well as walk-in COVID-19 testing stations.

It will provide tests for adults, as well as children aged three months to 17 years old.

People can book online at fraserhealth.secureform.ca/index.php for appointments for the following day, but those without appointments “will be accommodated as space allows.”

“We have been planning to expand our testing and collection services and this is one part of our plans,” said Lee.

This new centre, according to the health authority, is in partnership with the Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice.

“The Surrey-North Delta Division of Family practice, representing all family physicians in our community, has been working in close collaboration with Fraser Health in the development and delivery of a COVID Test Collection site that we are positive will support our joint community response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased demand of these important services,” said Tomas Reyes, executive director, Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice.

“The ability to have a drive-through model with a walk-in option, will efficiently address the needs and will provide flexibility to residents in Surrey, North Delta and beyond.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
Next story
Singh blasts Trudeau, O’Toole for helping big business, super-rich during pandemic

Just Posted

BIA floats idea of drive-through Santa Parade

If event goes ahead, ‘parade’ of cars would stream through fairgrounds

Fraser Health relocates Surrey COVID-19 testing centre

New location will triple testing capacity: Dr. Victoria Lee

Man sought in connection with ‘suspicious occurrence’ in South Surrey

Police asking the public’s help to identify man who may have information on Aug. 4 incident

COVID-19 exposures reported at four more Surrey schools

Fraser Health has created a new webpage listing COVID-19 cases in schools

Mother-daughter charged in 2017 torched-SUV killing in South Surrey now allowed contact

Judge grants Manjit Kaur Deo permission to connect with Inderdeep Kaur Deo through a lawyer

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Thousands of child care spaces coming to 35 B.C. communities

Province announces milestone in Childcare BC plan

Film, TV productions can’t get COVID-19 insurance, want Ottawa to intervene

Politicians have yet to act on the proposal

Man sentenced to 7 years for gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner

Ki Yun Jo was killed after Mitchell Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Machine pistol among 14 firearms seized from Alaska man at B.C. border crossing

Corey Scott Kettering faces charges of smuggling and prohibited firearm possession

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Agassiz man ‘dumbfounded ’ after winning $25,000 Keno prize

Dale Zinko purchased his ticket at the Agassiz Elks Lodge

Most Read