Fraser Health patients to see 23% hike in knee, hip replacement surgeries

New approach will see first-available surgeon waitlists

Fraser Health patients will now have access to the first-available surgeon and a streamline intake system as part of the province’s four-part surgical strategy.

According to health minister Adrian Dix, the region’s surgeons will perform 23 per cent more knee and hip replacements in 2018-19 than they did last year.

“This plan builds on the work at the central intake optimization centre for arthroplasty at Burnaby General Hospital,” said Dix at a press conference Sunday.

“This year… we’ll do 4,431 hip and knee operations, an increase of more than 1,000 over [last year].”

The Burnaby hospital will act as Fraser Health’s hip and knee replacement surgery centre, similar to those established at Vancouver General Hospital, Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and in Prince George.

Regional medical director and head of surgery Dr. Ralph Belle said his centre’s approach allows patients to see an orthopaedic for a consultation much quicker than before.

“It really comes just after the triage process,” Belle said.

Sunday’s announcement come as part of a province-wide $175-million funding injection announced by Premier John Horgan in March. ‘

It will follow on the heels of increased MRI access announced by Dix earlier this month.

More to come.

