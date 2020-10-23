Fraser Health orders Surrey food-processing facility to close amid COVID-19 outbreak

Staff member at Surrey long-term care facility also tests positive for the virus

A Surrey food-processing facility has been ordered to close as multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pace Processing has been ordered to close after Fraser Health found “evidence of COVID-19 transmission among staff working at this location,” according to a release from the health authority Friday (Oct. 19).

To date, Fraser Health said 10 employees have tested positive for the virus and the health authority is “screening employees at the facility, and case and contact management is ongoing.”

Those identified as cases and close contacts “have been instructed to self-isolate,” according to Fraser Health.

The health authority said it first became aware of COVID-19 cases at the facility on Oct. 8.

Meantime, Fraser Health is also announcing COVID-19 outbreak at another Surrey long-term care facility, Lauren Place, which is operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

Only one staff member has tested positive.

According to the release, “enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site,” and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify “anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.”

Earlier in the day, White Rock’s Al Hogg Pavilion also confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak.

Fraser Health also announced Friday that the outbreak at PICS Assisted Living in Surrey is over.



