Fraser Health opens vaccination to all first responders, childcare workers, school staff

Priority groups to be immunized over next 10 days

Childcare workers, school staff and first responders may now book their COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, May 4, Fraser Health’s most recent vaccination invitation includes police, firefighters, school-based workers and childcare workers. Health officials expect to complete immunization on these priority groups in the next 10 days.

“We are reaching out to these groups directly today to share details and next steps,” a statement from the health authority reads. “Now that we have substantially completed immunizations of school-based staff, police, and firefighters in all of our high-transmission neighbourhoods, today’s action to expedite immunizations of these groups in the remaining communities will ensure they receive immunization as quickly as possible.”

RELATED: Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

For more information about COVID-19 and immunization, visit Fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser Health