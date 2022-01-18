Fraser Health now distributing rapid COVID tests at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

It will be open seven days a week, but by appointment-only

A rapid COVID-19 test swab is processed at Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (File photo: Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP)

Fraser Health is opening a daily COVID-19 rapid test distribution centre at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park.

The health authority says the “recent increase in COVID-19 transmission in our region has resulted in wait times for tests.”

The distribution centre, located at 1350 88 Ave., will be an appointment-only, drive-thru service that will “help ensure people who require testing, and those who have been sent for testing by a health care provider or Public Health, are able to book and receive a test more efficiently.”

Fraser Health says people with appointments will be given a take-home rapid test kit, while people without appointments “will be turned away and asked to go online or call to book an appointment.”

Starting Tuesday (Jan. 18), it will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

People can book a testing appointment online or call our central intake number at 604-587-3936.

Fraser Health adds the distribution centre is “anticipated” to provide 750 tests daily. Currently, the health authority delivers about 8,600 PCR and rapid antigen test kits at its testing sites each day.

READ ALSO: Surrey surpasses weekly COVID case count record again, Jan. 15 2022

READ ALSO: Surrey records its highest-ever weekly COVID-19 case count, Jan. 6, 2022



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusCOVID-19Fraser Health