Fraser Health has issued an overdose warning for light purple capsules being sold as MDA and/or MDMA in White Rock. (The Canadian Press)

Fraser Health has issued an overdose warning for light purple capsules being sold as MDA and/or MDMA in White Rock. (The Canadian Press)

Fraser Health issues overdose warning for White Rock

Light purple crystals sold in capsules have tested positive for fentanyl, benzodiazepines

Fraser Health has issued an overdose alert about drugs being sold in White Rock.

On April 3, the health agency issued an alert about light purple crystals being sold in capsules as MDA and/or MDMA.

“Light purple crystals sold in capsules as MDA and/or MDMA tested positive for fentanyl and benzodiazepines in White Rock,” the warning stated.

“If someone overdoses: call 9-1-1 and stay with them. Give one breath every five seconds. Give naloxone. Please look out for each other,” it continued.

The warning also listed tips for safe drug use, as well as links to local harm reduction services and how to get your drugs checked.

READ ALSO: 179 people died from B.C.’s poisoned drug supply in October

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Healthoverdose

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unpredictable weather, improper B.C. highway driving prompt reminders ahead of long weekend
Next story
Surrey businessman loses appeal of 5 bylaws convictions

Just Posted

The BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies being surrendered into the humane society’s care in 2023. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA has seen a ‘marked increase’ in number of puppies being surrendered in 2023

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey businessman loses appeal of 5 bylaws convictions

Surrey United Soccer Club wants to build a new training facility at Cloverdale Athletic Park. (Image submitted: Surrey United)
New indoor facility for Cloverdale Athletic Park?

Fraser Health has issued an overdose warning for light purple capsules being sold as MDA and/or MDMA in White Rock. (The Canadian Press)
Fraser Health issues overdose warning for White Rock

Pop-up banner image