Fraser Health hosts ‘targeted’ vaccination clinic at Surrey gurdwara

As part of its effort to register and vaccinate Surrey residents, Fraser Health held a targeted COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib on Saturday.

According to a Tweet issued Saturday, Fraser Health held a registration-only event at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib last week.

On Saturday, health officials followed up with an “in-reach” immunization clinic.

Thursday, Fraser Health CEO Victoria Lee, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged Surrey residents to register for their vaccination.

With more vaccine on hand, Henry said Surrey will see more immunization opportunities in the coming weeks in hot-spot areas.

Asked about door-to-door registration, Henry said there’s a program “absolutely going door-to-door and registering people and then providing them with the means of getting to the clinics.”

“The door-to-door bit will be some of the things I’ve been hearing about today, where there’s kiosks that are moving in different parts of the community to register people. And in some cases, people will be eligible for vaccine that day if there are appointments available.”

The most recent kiosks were established at Guildford Mall (May 6), Real Canadian Superstore at 120 Street and 82 Avenue (May 7), and Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre (May 7).

TransLink has partnered with Fraser Health to launch a Group Vaccine Shuttle Program. The program is designed to help people facing transportation challenges access their COVID-19 immunization. To learn more about the program, visit fraserhealth.ca/bookaride

On Friday, B.C. reported 722 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. There are 445 people in hospital, down from 457 in the past 24 hours, and 157 in intensive care, up from 154 on Thursday. The major pressure on hospitals continues to be in the Lower Mainland, which has begun delaying scheduled surgeries to free up beds and staff for treating COVID-19 patients.