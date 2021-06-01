Fraser Health hosts another neighbourhood vaccine clinic in Surrey

This is the third clinic at the Newton Rec Centre

Fraser Health is hosting another same-day vaccine clinic at Newton Recreation Centre today (June 1).

This is the third of three scheduled neighbourhood vaccine clinics at the recreation centre (13730 72nd Ave.), with the previous ones on May 28 and 31.

According to Fraser Health, there are 1,500 Pfizer vaccines available, with priority given to first doses. The clinic is for Surrey residents aged 12 and up.

The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., or until the vaccines are distributed.

People will receive a wristband from organizers for same-day appointments.

Meantime, there is a vaccine clinic for pre-booked appointments at Khalsa Diwan Society (103-7938 128th St.) on Wednesday, June 2. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, call Jassa Grewal at 604-562-4483, Dev Sidhu at 604-512-9314, Salinder Bassi at 604-803-2809, Charanjeet Brar at 778-241-6884 or Balwant Singh Gill at 778-788-6161. People can also email Baldev Sidhu at balsid@shaw.ca.



