In a Dec. 28 information bulletin, Fraser Health said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookside Lodge in Surrey. (Image: Google Street View)

In a Dec. 28 information bulletin, Fraser Health said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookside Lodge in Surrey. (Image: Google Street View)

Fraser Health declares outbreaks at two Surrey long-term care facilities

Latest outbreaks at The Emerald at Elim Village and Brookside Lodge

Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at two long-term care facilities in Surrey.

In a Dec. 26 information bulletin, Fraser Health said one resident and three staff members tested positive for the virus at The Emerald at Elim Village.

The Emerald is an assisted-living facility that is owned and operated by Elim Christian Care Society.

Then in a Dec. 28 information bulletin, Fraser Health said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookside Lodge.

It is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living.

Fraser Health says the staff and residents are currently in self-isolation.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser HealthSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year
Next story
One man dead following shooting in Surrey

Just Posted

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang, media relations officer for IHIT. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
One man dead following shooting in Surrey

Police asking for dash-cam video that might shed light on Dec. 27 incident

Yellow-billed loon spotted in South Surrey. (John Gordon photo)
Rare loon spotted during South Surrey bird count

Numbers from the count have yet to be finalized

In a Dec. 28 information bulletin, Fraser Health said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookside Lodge in Surrey. (Image: Google Street View)
Fraser Health declares outbreaks at two Surrey long-term care facilities

Latest outbreaks at The Emerald at Elim Village and Brookside Lodge

Clockwise from top left: Tyler Joe Miller, Alexis Lynn, Merkules, Matty Vu, Jim Carrey in the Surrey-filmed “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Atish Ram, Jojo Mason and DJ Miko.So? (file photos)
YEAR IN REVIEW: Surrey people who entertained us in 2020 (and Jim Carrey too)

A look back at some memorable musicians, actors, attractions and more

A citizens’ Santa parade winds its way through Cloverdale Dec. 23. (Photo: Submitted)
‘Citizens’ Santa Parade’ wound its way through Cloverdale Dec. 23

Grassroots parade will run again next year, organizer says

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the boulder that was stolen from outside their shop on Dec. 19. The rock has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

A screenshot of Rich Coleman’s deleted tweet. (Twitter/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Former cabinet minister Coleman deletes inaccurate tweet downplaying COVID-19 death rate

The tweet drew harsh criticism on social media

Most Read