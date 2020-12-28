Fraser Health declares outbreaks at two Surrey long-term care facilities

Latest outbreaks at The Emerald at Elim Village and Brookside Lodge

In a Dec. 28 information bulletin, Fraser Health said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookside Lodge in Surrey. (Image: Google Street View)

Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at two long-term care facilities in Surrey.

In a Dec. 26 information bulletin, Fraser Health said one resident and three staff members tested positive for the virus at The Emerald at Elim Village.

The Emerald is an assisted-living facility that is owned and operated by Elim Christian Care Society.

Then in a Dec. 28 information bulletin, Fraser Health said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookside Lodge.

It is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living.

Fraser Health says the staff and residents are currently in self-isolation.



