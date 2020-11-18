Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Health authority says there was ‘evidence of transmission’ in medicine unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

In an information bulletin from Fraser Health Wednesday (Nov. 18), the outbreak was declared after “evidence of transmission” was found in a medicine unit. One patient has tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak, according to the health authority, is limited to one unit, which is “temporarily closed to admissions.”

Fraser Health said that it “immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.”

The bulletin adds that Fraser Health has notified “all patients of the affected unit” about the outbreak, as well as families of patients “who are unable to share this information.”

Meantime, the hospital’s emergency department remains open, and there have been “no impact to any other areas of Surrey Memorial Hospital.”

This is the third reported outbreak at the hospital since September.

A “COVID-19 Outbreak Alert” was sent in a memo to staff on Sept. 1. That outbreak was in the hospital’s kidney unit.

The second outbreak notice was issued Oct. 2, and was also in a medicine unit.

