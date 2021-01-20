Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks over at 2 Surrey care homes

Outbreaks over at The Emerald at Elim Village, Guildford Seniors Village

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at two care homes in Surrey.

In an information bulletin Tuesday (Jan. 19), the health authority said outbreaks were over at The Emerald at Elim Village, an assisted living facility, and Guildford Seniors Village, a long-term care facility.

At The Emerald, the outbreak was declared Dec. 25, 2020, according to the Ministry of Health’s Jan. 13 weekly report on outbreaks in care homes.

There were seven cases, with two of those residents/patients and three cases among staff. There were no deaths reported.

At Guildford Seniors Village, the outbreak was declared Jan. 8, 2021.

There were two cases, with both among staff. There were no deaths reported.

