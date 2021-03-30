Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey Memorial Hospital

This was the fourth reported outbreak at the facility

Fraser Health says the latest COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital is over.

The health authority declared the outbreak over in an information bulletin Monday (March 29).

This was the fourth reported outbreak at the facility. It was initially reported on Feb. 28.

When the outbreak was first declared, Fraser Health said one patient had tested positive for the virus.

Previously, an outbreak at the hospital between Nov. 18, 2020 and Feb. 8, 2021, resulted in 115 cases and 13 deaths.

READ MORE: 13 dead after Surrey Memorial Hospital outbreak, Feb. 11, 2021

