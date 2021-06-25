Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Whalley care home

Four patients tested positive at Laurel Place, located at 9688 137A Street

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Laurel Place, a long-term care home in Whalley.

A public health bulletin on Friday identified an outbreak in the high-intensity rehabilitation unit where four patients tested positive.

Laurel Place is located at 9688 137A Street. The Fraser Health bulletin states the outbreak is contained to the one unit, which has been temporarily closed to admissions.



