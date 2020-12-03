A 2019 photo of the site of what is now The Cove Shelter, which is operated by Surrey Urban Mission Society. Crews were working inside of this corner unit just days before it officially opened. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

A 2019 photo of the site of what is now The Cove Shelter, which is operated by Surrey Urban Mission Society. Crews were working inside of this corner unit just days before it officially opened. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey shelter as 17 people test positive

SUMS executive director says ‘it’s a group that we really have to work hard to protect’

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at The Cove Shelter in Whalley.

According to an information bulletin Wednesday (Dec. 2), there has been 17 people, who “recently worked at or accessed site services,” that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health adds that as a precaution, no new clients are being admitted at this time.

The Cove Shelter is operated by Surrey Urban Mission Society.

Mike Musgrove, the executive director of SUMS, said Thursday that “Everyone’s healthy. They’re doing OK. No one’s been hospitalized. They haven’t received any medical treatment.

“No one’s running. They’re all facing this bravely, and so are the guests.”

Musgrove confirmed that those who have tested positive are both staff and those who had stayed at the shelter.

“I’m hoping this is a one-off and we get through this, and next thing you know, the vaccine will be coming around.”

He said SUMS has had “tons of help” from BC Housing, Fraser Health, public health, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, as well as Lookout Housing and Health Society and Options Community Services.

“It’s definitely not as bad as it could get, but certainly, it’s created a need to involve some really amazing community partners.”

SUMS operated the emergency response centre at the old North Surrey Recreation Centre. The ERC was set up in April in an attempt to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 for those experiencing homelessness who were sick.

READ ALSO: Old North Surrey rec centre converted to ‘safe spaces’ for homeless during COVID-19, April 7, 2020

READ ALSO: ‘Pods’ set up at Surrey homeless centre, June 5, 2020

Pods were spaced out throughout one of the arenas to keep people distanced.

At the time, Musgrove told the Now-Leader “the worst is we’re full – both arenas.”

READ ALSO: ‘The worst is we’re full – both arenas’: North Surrey Rec Centre taking in sick homeless population, April 11, 2020

“I think I said we’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Musgrove said Thursday. “We really do feel like we were prepared for this, but you always hope it’s never going to happen.”

As a result, he said, “this is not the worst.”

“There could be a lot worse than this, and we’re prepared for that too.”

The ERC has since closed, with people being moved to The Olive Branch Shelter in the old Surrey Food Bank building.

But Musgrove said during the ERC’s time, it was mostly people sick with the common cold.

“That remained pretty consistent throughout the entire first wave.”

But the chances of COVID-19 transmission, he said, “are so great.”

“I guess it’s no surprise and it’s a group that we really have to work hard to protect.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday
Next story
Surrey council earmarks $1.8M in grants for community groups

Just Posted

Surrey Arts & Business Awards emcee Keri Adams during the digital broadcast event Thursday, Dec. 3.
Surrey Arts & Business Awards for five people/organizations in the city

Virtual event held Thursday, Dec. 3

Screen shot from the SOS Children’s Village BC webpage for their “Big Hearts Open Doors” fundraising appeal. SOS is also currently running a Christmas gift-card drive to help at-risk youth this Christmas. (Image via sosbc.org)
SOS Children’s Village BC launches annual Christmas gift-card drive

SOS collecting gift cards and donations for Surrey’s at-risk youth

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey council earmarks $1.8M in grants for community groups

Councillor Laurie Guerra says it’s ‘essential’ given damage done by pandemic

Surrey protesters wearing their blue “bubble” suits. (Submitted photo)
OUR VIEW: Shut down strange Surrey protest

Unfortunate neighbourhood under siege for 12 weeks and counting

A 2019 photo of the site of what is now The Cove Shelter, which is operated by Surrey Urban Mission Society. Crews were working inside of this corner unit just days before it officially opened. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey shelter as 17 people test positive

SUMS executive director says ‘it’s a group that we really have to work hard to protect’

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps poses for a photo with his parents Amanda Sully and Adam Deschamps in this undated handout photo. Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps was the first baby in Canada to be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy through Ontario’s newborn screening program. The test was added to the program six days before he was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Children’s Hospital Eastern Ontario *MANDATORY CREDIT*
First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones

‘If Aidan had been born any earlier or anywhere else our story would be quite different’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

Most Read