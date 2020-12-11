Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey independent school

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Regent Christian Academy in Surrey.

The health authority said 30 cases were identified at the school, according to an information bulletin Friday (Dec. 11).

The school is located at 15100-66A Ave.

“As a precautionary measure,” the school will be closing and switching to remote learning until Dec. 18, “when the school would have closed for the holidays, in order to break any chains of COVID-19 transmission that may be present at the school.”

According to Fraser Health, if a student or teacher receives a positive test, the health authority “follows a rigorous protocol” that includes contact tracing and “close communication” with the school community.

Earlier this week, Fraser Health posted exposure notices for the following dates: Nov. 30, Dec. 1-4 and 7.

This is the third school in Surrey to declare at COVID-19 outbreak, with two of those in the Surrey school district.

Cambridge Elementary reported its outbreak on Nov. 14, and reopened on Nov. 30. Newton Elementary declared its outbreak Nov. 27, and is set to reopen Dec. 14.

READ ALSO: Second Surrey elementary school declares COVID-19 outbreak, closes for two weeks, Nov. 27, 2020

READ ALSO: Schools exempt from new mask mandate, but concern mounting in Surrey, Nov. 20, 2020

Meantime, Fraser Health has declared the outbreak over at Amica White Rock in South Surrey.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusEducationSurrey