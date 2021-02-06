Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Delta long-term care facility

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Delta long-term care facility.
In an information bulletin Saturday (Feb. 6), the health authority said two staff members at Mountain View Manor have tested positive for COVID-19. The two employees are currently at home in self-isolation, Fraser Health said.
It is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Fraser Health.
Mountain View Manor is where Fraser Health planned to open new hospice beds as part of its transition plan following the termination of its service agreement with Delta Hospice Society.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter