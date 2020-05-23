Photo taken from Google Maps.

Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford fruit processing plant

Five employees at Nature’s Touch test positive, facility voluntarily closed until May 25

A frozen fruit processing plant in Abbotsford was declared the site of a COVID-19 outbreak by Fraser Health on Friday evening, May 22.

Five employees at the plant have tested positive for the virus, and case and contact management is ongoing, according to Fraser Health. Nature’s Touch has voluntarily closed the worksite until Monday, May 25.

“Fraser Health has inspected the site and we are working with the facility to ensure the safety of all employees at the plant,” Fraser Health said. “All close contacts of the employees who tested positive are being followed.”

Last week, an outbreak was reported at Oppenheimer Group, a Coquitlam fruit and vegetable processing plant. Two other plants under the same owner as Oppenheimer Group, Superior Poultry and United Poultry, were shut down in April due to COVID-19 outbreaks, which infected 90 employees in total.

RELATED: ‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death

abbotsfordCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Post-secondary students requiring practical skills concerned about education
Next story
COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says B.C. woman after seeing senior mother recover

Just Posted

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 23: There is an outbreak at a Lower Mainland fruit processing plant

Staff recommend $500K-IT upgrades for better security for Surrey Police Department

It would ‘meet enhanced security requirements for policing information,’ report says

Police looking for witnesses in video of missing North Delta senior

Three people crossed paths with Jarnail Sanghera on May 15 at 9:07 a.m. in the 8900-block of 112th Street

White Rock extends waterfront parking time limit

Cars will be able to park for up to two hours in currently open spots

Pandemic cancels 46th Annual Alex Fest in South Surrey

New accommodation program aims to help self-isolating essential workers

COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says B.C. woman after seeing senior mother recover

Cancer, blindness, a fractured hip, dementia, and COVID-19 not enough to bring Betty Jukes down

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey

About 43 per cent of businesses say they think they will need government incentives to continue operating

Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford fruit processing plant

Five employees at Nature’s Touch test positive, facility voluntarily closed until May 25

VIDEO: Boat crosses lake in Okanagan with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes

The alleged offences range from racial slurs and vandalism to assault.

Most Read