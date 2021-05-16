Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Fraser Health adds 4 first-come-first-serve vaccination clinics to Surrey

First 1,000 people to show up to receive vaccine

The province is accelerating the COVID-19 vaccination effort in the City of Surrey by adding four first-come-first-serve immunization clinics.

In a news release issued May 16, the province said it’s creating four pop-up vaccination clinics, with 4,000 additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna, in the coming days for people 18 and older.

The clinics are to be held at Bear Creek Park (13750 88 Ave.) May 17-18 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex (16555 Fraser Highway) May 22-23 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinics are to close early if 1,000 doses are administered.

The first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive on each day of the new clinics are to receive a wristband from organizers and a same-day appointment. Clinic staff are to confirm ID to ensure vaccine priority is given to people living in Surrey. Staff are to be available to help people register and book appointments at other clinics throughout Surrey if needed.

“These neighbourhood clinics play an important role in our strategy to immunize as many people as quickly as possible. It will protect our health system, keep your business open and help us get to community immunity,” Fraser Health CEO Dr. Victoria Lee said in the release. “We are grateful to the City of Surrey and community organizations and leaders for their enthusiastic support for new opportunities to reach diverse populations.”

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases decline for second week

The effort is made possible through a partnership between the province, Fraser Health and the city.

“The City of Surrey is proud to be a part of the efforts to get more vaccines to people in Surrey who need them,” said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. “By making vaccines as accessible as possible to as many of our residents as possible, we can make Surrey’s communities safer and protect ourselves and one another from COVID-19.”

While the new clinics offer additional options over the next week for people in Surrey to get vaccinated, anyone who is eligible and 18 years and older can also get a vaccination appointment at any of the other clinics across the community by registering and booking through the provincial Get Vaccinated system.

“Our immunization efforts in Surrey are expanding rapidly, and we’re finding new ways to offer vaccines to people and protect communities against COVID-19,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix. “We’re making great progress, and we need to keep going. These new clinics will help us reach more people in Surrey and help them get immunized in a way that works for them.”

