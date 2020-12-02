Police say 30-year-old Andrew Baldwin was killed in Surrey on Nov. 11. (Photo: Police handout)

Fourth man charged in 2019 Surrey murder

Andrew Baldwin, 30, was killed on Remembrance Day last year

A fourth man has been charged in the murder of 30-year-old Andrew Baldwin in Surrey last year.

On Nov. 11, 2019, around 4:52 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a call for “assistance from a home” in the 10700-block of 124th Street, according to a release from Integrative Homicide Investigation Team shortly after the incident.

When officers arrived, they found Baldwin “unresponsive with critical injuries,” and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ ALSO: Brother of man killed in Surrey Remembrance Day recently shot dead in Chilliwack, Nov. 14, 2020

Munroop Singh Hayer, 27, is the fourth man to be charged in the murder of the Baldwin. He was arrested on Nov. 30 and is is charged with first-degree murder.

IHIT announced the latest charge Wednesday (Dec. 2), adding he will appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court on Dec. 2.

READ ALSO: Two men charged with first-degree murder in 2019 Surrey case, Jan. 27, 2020

Previously, IHIT announced first-degree murder charges against Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi on Jan. 24. Then on May 20, Jasman Basran of Surrey was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Dave Chauhan, officer-in-charge of IHIT, said as the investigation progressed, “several names surfaced as being involved in this murder.”

IHIT added that no further details will be released as the matter is now before court.

Sergeant Frank Jang, of IHIT, read a statement from Baldwin’s mother, Julie MacDonald.

“Andrew James was loved from the moment we held him in our arms. He was the first-born son to me and his dad Russ. He was the first grandson and first nephew in our family as well as a cousin to many. He was a fantastic baby and then he became a big brother…

“Andrew was well liked by many people, young and old. Although he was now an adult, he was forever a kid at heart, which meant he still loved blowing giant soap bubbles with his beloved mom and grandmas. He was a hardworking man and a concrete framer by trade. He received many grants in order to continue towards his path of becoming a journeyman.”

Three weeks before Baldwin’s death, his brother 27-year-old Keith Matthew Baldwin was shot in downtown Chilliwack and later died in hospital.

Owen Dale Charpentier was charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 22, 2019 incident.

READ ALSO: Chilliwack prolific offender charged with murder of Keith Baldwin, May 21, 2020

“I know Julie has gone through considerable hardship this past year with the loss of her two sons, and my thoughts are with her today, ” said Chauhan.

– With files from Paul Henderson


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
