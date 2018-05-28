Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in Surrey. (file photo)

Four-week strike is history at Surrey’s largest hotel

At Sheraton in Guildford, union workers vote 92 per cent in favour of new three-year deal

Surrey’s largest hotel is no longer behind a picket line.

Striking Unifor Local 3000 members at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel have voted 92 per cent in favour of a new three-year collective agreement, ending a four-week strike at the 104th Avenue property.

The new contract includes reduced workloads for room attendants, a 40-cent-an-hour increase to maintain current benefit levels, and wage increases of up to eight per cent during the term of the agreement, according to a press release from the union.

• RELATED STORY: Surrey’s biggest hotel behind picket lines, from May 1.

“Going on strike is always the last resort,” said Jean Van Vliet, Unifor Local 3000 president. “I’m thrilled that our members stayed strong and we had a great committee that bargained a deal that improves working conditions.”

Local 3000 represents 120 workers in all areas of the hotel including guest services, the lounge, banquets, kitchen, laundry, room attendants and maintenance.

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

