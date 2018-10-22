Four-vehicle collision shuts down section of Highway 10 in Cloverdale

One driver transported to hospital with what looked to be non-life threatening injuries

Four vehicles were involved in the collision. (Shane MacKichan)

A four-vehicle collision occurred in Cloverdale this morning in the 18700-block of Highway 10.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. and involved a pickup truck, two cars and a flatbed delivery truck.

A Black Press Media freelancer at the scene said that the driver of the flatbed truck was trapped, and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free him. He was then taken to hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Surrey RCMP had closed the highway in both directions from 184 Street to 192 Street as of early afternoon as a result of the collision.



