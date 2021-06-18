Four Surrey students (from left) Charlize Abban from Guildford Park, Mekdim Dereje from North Surrey, Chelsea Michalik from Guildford Park and Sarah Sohail from L.A. Matheson, are some of the latest recipients of $40,000 Cmolik Foundation (Photos: surreyschools.ca)

Four Surrey students (from left) Charlize Abban from Guildford Park, Mekdim Dereje from North Surrey, Chelsea Michalik from Guildford Park and Sarah Sohail from L.A. Matheson, are some of the latest recipients of $40,000 Cmolik Foundation (Photos: surreyschools.ca)

Four Surrey students receive $40K Cmolik scholarships

Students are from Guildford Park, L.A. Matheson and North Surrey

Four Surrey high school students are celebrating after receiving $40,000-scholarships from the Cmolik Foundation.

The recipients are Charlize Abban and Chelsea Michalik from Guildford Park Secondary, Mekdim Dereje from North Surrey Secondary and Sarah Sohail from L.A. Matheson Secondary.

Charlize is “no stranger to Cmolik,” says the district, as she went to the foundation’s summer camps grades 5 through 7.

“I got the call in another room,” said Charlize who was at a family dinner. “I was pacing back and forth because I was super nervous, and once she said I got accepted, I started jumping up and down in the hall.”

She plans to become a psychiatrist.

“I’ve never had a stable home life, my parents separated when I was younger,” Charlize said, noting she matured faster as a result. “I found that my sister and I were always caught in the middle and I had to take on a responsibility role.”

The scholarship will allow Abban to start her first semester at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, then transfer to SFU to study behavioural neuroscience for her bachelor’s degree, followed by medical school.

Meantime, Chelsea almost didn’t apply for the Cmolik scholarship, the district says, “but a last-minute paragraph written in less than 45 minutes earned Chelsea Michalik $40,000.”

Chelsea has maintained a 4.0 GPA with a science-heavy course load while working two part-time jobs, volunteering with the YMCA and tutoring others. She said her passion for helping children and homeless stems from her family’s experience with a relative’s addiction and its effects.

“You don’t really know what’s going on with everyone else,” she said. “That was one of the reasons I was involved with other things. I wanted to distract myself while helping other people in all the ways I could. If I was suffering, I didn’t want others to suffer too.”

Chelsea will be starting her Bachelor of Science at University of British Columbia in the fall, with further plans to attend medical school to become a pediatrician.

For Mekdim, like many people, the pandemic has impacted his family, who owns a small business.

“My parents own a small business and it’s their main source of income, and when COVID-19 hit, it was just starting up,” he said. “It was their first year when COVID-19 hit and sales went down super fast.”

Because of that, Mekdim said he understood post-secondary would be difficult for his family to afford so he put all his focus and energy into preparing for his Cmolik scholarship submission.

“When I got the call, I was shocked – I didn’t expect it. I thanked them profusely, it took a whole five minutes to let it out and tell them how grateful I was,” he said. ”The pandemic caused a lot of financial strain, but this scholarship is really going to help relieve that stress.”

Mekdim has been accepted into Simon Fraser University and is pursuing a degree in software systems in the computer sciences field.

And for Sarah, she’s managed to maintain an A average despite being involved in a number of mentoring and volunteer initiatives and taking care of her siblings while her parents worked long hours.

“If I wanted to attend post-secondary, I knew I needed this scholarship,” said Sohail. “It was just so overwhelming to hear that, wow, I did it. I called my dad at work and he shouted with excitement – he said, ‘I think my whole office heard me.’”

Sarah will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at either UBC or B.C. Institute of Technology, but she’ll start with her prerequisite courses at Langara College in the fall.

The Cmolik Foundation, founded in 2008, provides “opportunities for youth who have experienced adversity in their lives,” according to its website.

READ ALSO: Surrey student receives $80K Schulich Leader scholarship, May 29, 2021

READ ALSO: $100K award still seems ‘unreal’ for Surrey student, April 22, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

EducationScholarships

Previous story
Surrey ranks eighth in Top-10 list of cities of the future in the Americas

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey ranks eighth in Top-10 list of cities of the future in the Americas

This is according to the Financial Times’ fDi Magazine, a bi-monthly publication out of London, England with a circulation of 15,488

Wild Moccasin Dancers, seen here at the 2019 Fusion Festival, will perform during Surrey’s virtual National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Monday, June 21. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration goes virtual Monday, June 21

Art, music and storytelling showcased in broadcast

Four Surrey students (from left) Charlize Abban from Guildford Park, Mekdim Dereje from North Surrey, Chelsea Michalik from Guildford Park and Sarah Sohail from L.A. Matheson, are some of the latest recipients of $40,000 Cmolik Foundation (Photos: surreyschools.ca)
Four Surrey students receive $40K Cmolik scholarships

Students are from Guildford Park, L.A. Matheson and North Surrey

Gerry Vowles (left), Michael Cook, and Dave Sinclair were awarded “Dominion Command Presidential Citations” June 17 in Cloverdale. The rare awards were given out for “exemplary service to the Legion.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Three B.C. legionnaires awarded ‘Presidential Citations’

Ceremony took place in Cloverdale June 17

After weeks only being allowed to play against their fellow White Rock Tritons, teammates Cam Wright (left) and Chase Marshall (right) finally got to play other competition this week, when their respective teams faced off against the North Delta Blue Jays. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Multi-team schedule ‘what we’ve been waiting for,’ says White Rock Tritons general manager

BC Premier Baseball League releases summer schedule that includes games between associations

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Wild rabbits are all over Chilliwack, but people often think they’re someone’s lost pet and try to ‘save’ them. But the owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room says good intentions can have bad consequences for wild animals. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room asks people to leave wild animals in the wild

Amber Quiring says people who think they’re helping are actually doing more harm than good

A hallway at Nelson’s L.V. Rogers, which students decorated with shaving cream and glitter. The vandalism forced the shut down of the school Monday. Photo: Submitted
4 Nelson students arrested after messy grad prank closes school

A big mess shut down L.V. Rogers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Thousands of protesters make their way through the downtown core during a Black Lives Matter protest in Ottawa, Friday June 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MPs’ study of systemic racism in policing concludes RCMP needs new model

Chair of the House public safety committee says it’s time for a reckoning on ‘quasi-military’ structure

A case filled with packages of boneless chicken breasts is shown in a grocery store Sunday, May 10, 2020, in southeast Denver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski
One million chickens euthanized during labour dispute at Quebec slaughterhouse

Premier says waste amounts to 13 per cent of the province’s chicken production thrown in the garbage

Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister speaks at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Provincial leaders want more federal money for health care, plan to meet in fall

Premiers ask Ottawa to increase its share of overall health spending to 35 per cent from 22 per cent

A section of the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies is seen west of Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, June 17, 2021. A joint federal-provincial review has denied an application for an open-pit coal mine in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, saying its impacts on the environment and Indigenous rights aren’t worth the economic benefits it would bring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Panel says Grassy Mountain coal mine in Alberta Rockies not in public interest

Public hearings on the project in southern Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass region were held last fall

An old growth cedar stands in a cut-block within the Caycuse Valley. More than 100 prominent Canadians, have signed an open letter calling for the immediate protection of all remaining old-growth forests in B.C. (Submitted)
Brian Mulroney and Greta Thunberg among 100 celebrities pushing to save B.C. old growth

List includes Indigenous leaders, scientists, authors, Oscar winners

Most Read