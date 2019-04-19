From left: Fraser Heights Secondary’s Mohamed Fawzan Hussain; SAIL’s Mikko Lorico and Deven Marrero; and Anson Exner have all been selected to attend the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Fredericton, N.B. in May. (Image: Surrey Schools)

Four Surrey students head to New Brunswick for Canada-wide science fair

Three projects move to nationals following regional fair at KPU

Four Surrey students are heading out east after their science fair projects won gold at regionals.

Three projects, created by four students from the district, have been selected to after winning gold at the 13th-annual South Fraser Regional Science Fair at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus April 4 and 5.

The students will be heading to Fredericton, N.B. for the Canada-Wide Science Fair May 15 to 17, according to a release from the Surrey School District.

The grand-prize winners from Surrey Schools are:

• Mohamed Fawzan Hussain, Grade 11, of Fraser Heights Secondary School for his “BCI-Neurokey – Development and Testing of a Non-Invasive Brain Computer Interface System”

• Anson Exner, Grade 10, of Surrey Academy of Innovative Learning (SAIL) for his “The Intra-Urban Grow Box”

• Mikko Lorico and Deven Marrero, Grade 8 students at SAIL for their “AutoParkade: Could this solve long parking wait times?”

The grand prize winners received medals and a certificate, along with their expenses-paid trip to New Brunswick.

Hussain, according to the district, was among the winners last year when he was in Grade 10. He attended the national fair in Ottawa with his project that “investigated using EEGs (electroencephalogram) to analyze student attention during math assessment.”

The district’s release says “about 500 young scientists will attend the event, competing to nearly $1 million in awards, prizes and scholarships.”

READ ALSO: Surrey students develop prototypes for ‘hope’ at regional science fair, April 6, 2019


