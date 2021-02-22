Four Surrey recreation centres chosen for mass vaccination sites

Fraser Health Region has 1.8 million people who are eligible for vaccination and of those, 31 per cent live in Surrey

Four Surrey recreation centres out of 11 have been chosen for mass vaccination sites as part of the largest immunization program in B.C.’s history, set to roll out between April and September 2021.

The provincial government intends to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to 4.3 million people.

Surrey city council endorsed Monday without debate the Fraser Health Authority operating up to four mass vaccination sites in Surrey related to the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Clayton Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre, Guildford Recreation Centre and South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre. Council authorized city staff to execute lease agreements for the four civic facilities.

A report by city manager Vincent Lalonde and Laurie Cavan, general manager of parks, recreation and culture noted that the Cloverdale Arena, Cloverdale Curling Club, Newton Arena, Newton Recreation Centre, Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre and North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex did not make the cut.

“Fraser Health has indicated they are seeking to utilize the Clayton Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre and South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre locations as primary sites with Guildford Recreation Centre as a back-up location at this time,” the corporate report indicates. “These four sites are in addition to the existing three testing and vaccination sites being utilized by Fraser Health.”

Fraser Health needs to deliver 37,500 doses each day between April and November and is planning a “soft launch” in March. The health authority indicates the Fraser Health Region has 1.8 million people who are eligible for vaccination and of those, 31 per cent live in Surrey.



