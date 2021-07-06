Four Surrey Police Board members re-appointed

Meanwhile, Meena Brisard, Elizabeth Model and Jim Carwana’s terms are set to end on Dec. 31, 2021

Four Surrey Police Board directors have been re-appointed by the provincial government cabinet.

Cheney Cloke and Manav Gill’s new term will end on Dec. 31, 2022 and Harley Chappell and Jaspreet Sunners’s new term will end June 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, Meena Brisard, Elizabeth Model and Jim Carwana’s terms are set to end on Dec. 31, 2021. The provincial government appoints police board members in all of B.C.’s municipal police forces.

Melissa Granum, executive director of the Surrey Police Board, noted that Surrey’s first police board, including the aforementioned directors, was appointed with staggered reappointment dates and that cabinet determines how long the appointments will be, to a maximum of six years.

There remains one vacancy on the board. Bob Rolls, who was on the governance and finance committee, resigned in March to move to Vancouver Island.

“A municipal appointment, also approved by cabinet, has not yet been put before city council for approval, leaving one vacancy on the board,” Granum noted.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said he’s pleased with the re-appointments.

“They have proven to be highly committed to the role of civilian governance in building the Surrey Police Service,” he said. “The Surrey Police Board has worked incredibly hard this past year, and I truly appreciate their efforts in supporting this historical transition.”

The Surrey Police Board’s next meeting is set for July 20.



