Four Surrey households hit with $2,300 fines on New Years Eve, Day

This was for breaking COVID-19 related restrictions. Three were in North Surrey, one was in South Surrey

Surrey Mounties issued $9,200 in fines on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day after receiving 29 calls for service city-wide related to non-compliance with COVID-19 public health orders.

Three households in North Surrey and one in South Surrey received a $2,300 fine each – three on Dec. 31 and one on Jan. 1st.

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said seven of the 29 calls “had some level of non-compliance.”

In the first case, police responded to a complaint about a “loud party” at about 9:20 p.m. in the 15900 block of 91A Avenue.

“Pizza delivery driver also showed up with lots of pizzas,” Sturko noted. “Ten, 15 chairs set up around a huge dining table with food and liquor.

“People hiding, peeking through to check and see if the police had left. They received a ticket.”

At about 10:30 p.m., in the 13400-block of 90th Avenue, police were called to a party “of about nine people on a back deck, chairs and loud music.” This was the second fine.

About 15 minutes later, Sturko said, “a large house party was reported” in the 10900-block of 129th Street. “There was taxis arriving and dropping off people. When we investigate we make some observations before knocking on the door. People are like, what are you going to do if you can’t get in the door? Well we can see, from how they’ve document it, that they make observations. Pizzas being delivered, taxis dropping people off.

“This one had taxis, 12 people were over. They got a $2,300 fine for that.”

On New Year’s Eve the Surrey RCMP received a complaint of an “ongoing party” in the 800-block of 163A Street. “Police went but they basically didn’t open their door,” Sturko said. “They refused to answer the doors, or whatever the deal was. Then they kept on partying or re-ignited their celebrations on the 1st. At that time we made contact with them.

On the afternoon of New Year’s Day, police issued a $2,300 ticket.

“This was a second call,” Sturko said. “People called back and said they’re actually partying again or still.”

All told, Sturko added, she doesn’t suspect such non-compliance was widespread. “When you think about it, only 29 calls and then seven of those being with some element, and then only writing four tickets in the end, is pretty good.”



