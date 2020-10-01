Four – so far – in running for South Surrey, White Rock MLAs’ seats

MLA candidates for Surrey South and Surrey-White Rock, as of Thursday (Oct. 1) morning (from left): Stephanie Cadieux, Pauline Greaves, Trevor Halford and Bryn Smith. (Contributed photos)

Time is running out for those considering a run in the upcoming provincial election – nominations close Friday (Oct. 2) at 1 p.m.

So far, four candidates have thrown their names in the hat to represent South Surrey and White Rock residents.

For the Surrey South riding, Stephanie Cadieux is hoping to reclaim the role of MLA for the BC Liberals, while Pauline Greaves is the BC NDP’s candidate for the seat.

For Surrey-White Rock, Bryn Smith is the BC NDP candidate, while the BC Liberals chose Trevor Halford as their party’s candidate.

Cadieux – who was elected to the Surrey-Panorama riding in 2009 and Surrey-Cloverdale riding in 2013 – won the Surrey South seat in 2017 with 50 per cent of the votes.

Greaves, a professor in business and management at Langara College, ran for the Surrey mayor’s seat in the 2018 municipal election, with a platform that focused on the need for a municipal police force, improved infrastructure and the need for accessible and affordable housing.

Halford had an unsuccessful bid for City of Surrey council in the last municipal election and works as a public affairs director with Trans Canada Corporation.

In an email to Peace Arch News this week, Smith describes himself as a 25-year-old with a master’s degree in political science who is in the process of obtaining his teacher’s qualification. His concerns range from climate change and income inequality to homelessness and debts young people are facing as a result of education costs.

The Surrey-White Rock riding was formerly held by BC Liberal Tracy Redies until she announced her resignation effective Aug. 31 to become CEO of Science World.

Election Day in B.C. is set for Saturday, Oct. 24. Elections BC has confirmed advance voting will take place from Friday, Oct. 16 to Wednesday, Oct. 21.

British Columbians also have the option to vote by mail-in ballot, which can be obtained at elections.bc.ca



