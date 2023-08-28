PHOTOS: Four sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash closes Highway 17

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Delta just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 that closed the intersection until about 5 a.m. the next morning. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Delta just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 that closed the intersection until about 5 a.m. the next morning. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Delta just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 that closed the intersection until about 5 a.m. the next morning. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Delta just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 that closed the intersection until about 5 a.m. the next morning. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Delta just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 that closed the intersection until about 5 a.m. the next morning. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Delta just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 that closed the intersection until about 5 a.m. the next morning. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Delta just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 that closed the intersection until about 5 a.m. the next morning. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Delta just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 that closed the intersection until about 5 a.m. the next morning. (Shane MacKichan photo) Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Delta just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 that closed the intersection until about 5 a.m. the next morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A serious crash closed Highway 17 in Tsawwassen for several hours Sunday night.

Emergency crew responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27,

According to a DPD press release, the collision involved one vehicle hitting a concrete median, rolling over, then striking a second car before coming to a stop on its roof. The concrete median, displaced by the impact, struck a third vehicle.

A freelance photographer on the scene reports it took firefighters well over an hour to free the driver of the flipped vehicle, who was then air-lifted to hospital.

In all, four people were transferred to hospital. Three have since been released, while one remains in hospital with what police say are serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Delta police, Delta Fire & Emergency Services, BC Ambulance Service and highway contractors all responded to the collision, and the DPD’s collision analysts attended the scene to document evidence and reconstruct the incident.

The intersection remained closed until approximately 5 a.m. Monday morning (Aug. 28). It is now fully open and usual traffic flow has resumed.

Investigators are looking for dash camera video shot on both Highway 17 and 56th Street showing the driving behaviour of the vehicles involved prior to the collision. Anyone with video can upload the footage directly to the DPD’s digital evidence management portal (dpd.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/2023-20569).

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicles’ pre-collision driving behaviour is asked to call the DPD’s non-emergency line (604-946-4411) and quote TIP file 2023-20569.



