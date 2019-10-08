Vehicle flipped into a building on Tuesday, Oct, 8, 2019 in downtown Vancouver. (Vancouver Fire Service photo)

Four people injured after car flips, crashes in downtown Vancouver

The incident happened before 10 a.m., according to police

Four people were injured in a mid-day crash after a vehicle flipped and hit a building in downtown Vancouver Tuesday.

The incident happened before 10 a.m., according to police, along Hornby Street between Helmcken and Davie Streets. The area was closed for a number of hours.

Black Press Media has reached out to police for further details, including the conditions of those hurt.

More to come.

Voters pack first South Surrey-White Rock all candidates meeting
B.C. man's truck found six years after he went missing

