ICBC and B.C. police repeat a tireless warning to drivers ahead of B.C. Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Long weekends should be relaxing, but for emergency crews, they can be some of the busiest weekends of the year. On average, four people die and 630 people are injured in B.C. in 2,300 crashes every B.C. Day long weekend.

Last year, on Vancouver Island alone, 74 people were injured in 310 crashes. During the same weekend, 470 people were injured in 1,400 crashes throughout the Lower Mainland, 78 people were injured in 360 crashes throughout the Southern Interior, and 24 people were injured in 130 crashes throughout the North Central region.

READ ALSO: Long weekend starts with series of crashes

ICBC and B.C. police have released a warning to drivers, asking them to take precautions when the province’s highways will be busier than ever.

Their biggest request? Slow down.

“When you slow down, you see more of the road and have more time to react,” says an ICBC media release. “If you’re caught speeding, you end up paying in a number of ways – from increased insurance premiums to fines and impoundment.”

READ ALSO: One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

ICBC’s tips to stay safe include: plan your route and check road conditions at drivebc.ca before you go; make room for other drivers; when a driver is passing, slow down to help them get back into your lane; don’t rush, be realistic about the busy roads and extended travel times and slow down to ensure you arrive at your destination safely; and avoid distractions – leave your phone alone, and keep your eyes on the road.

One other fun tip includes making a motorcycle game. ICBC suggests having every passenger guess how many motorcycles you’ll see during your drive and counting them as you go. “It’s a great way to teach young drivers to look for motorcycles,” ICBC says.

For more information on staying safe this long weekend, visit icbc.com.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society awarded $20K grant by Cloverdale bank
Next story
Judge denies bid to exclude a Surrey golf course from the ALR

Just Posted

Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

Catholic says Khalsa Credit Union denied her membership because of religion

Emilia Peszynska files human rights complaint after Surrey branch rejects her attempt to buy RRSP because she’s not Sikh

Surrey Board of trade wants government to help plastics companies go green

Board CEO Anita Huberman says there’s ‘opportunity for industry innovation so no jobs are lost’

‘Let’s Rock’: Surrey’s Amrit Bains returns for fifth concert

Artist performing at Surrey Arts Centre on Aug. 10

RCMP seize nine vehicles in South Surrey

Police say there have been reports of ‘unsafe driving behaviour’ at popular ‘gathering place’

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read