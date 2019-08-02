Recent photos of Ryan Provencher show his distinctive arm tattoo (top), and Richard Scurr, who is known to wear hats occasionally (bottom). (Contributed photos)

Foul play ‘may be factor’ in disappearance of Surrey men

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Acknowledging that a pair of South Surrey men, missing since July 17, may have met with foul play, police executed a search warrant Friday (Aug. 2) at a rural property in Spences Bridge, B.C. as part of the ongoing search for Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr.

A media release from Surrey RCMP said the property is the location of a business associated to Provencher, and investigators believe the two men were travelling there before they disappeared.

The release noted that, given the length of time they have been missing (they were last seen more than two weeks ago), foul play is now considered a possible factor in the disappearance.

The release states that the Spences Bridge property was searched for evidence that could help locate the two men.

Provencher, 38 and Scurr, 37 were last seen in the 16400-block of 23A Avenue in South Surrey at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 17.

Although preliminary information suggested Provencher and Scurr arrived at their intended destination, the vehicle they were last seen in – a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee – was discovered unoccupied, four days later, 100 kilometres farther east, near Logan Lake.

An RCMP release at that time said there were no initial signs of foul play when the Jeep was recovered, and an extensive search of nearby wooded areas with police dogs, search-and-rescue teams, and by helicopter, led to the conclusion that the men were not in the area.

Investigators have confirmed that the pair had “business dealings” in the Spences Bridge area and made frequent business trips there.

Police have so far not commented on online speculation that has suggested that both missing men have criminal records and that Scurr is involved in gang activity.

At the end of July, a friend of the men’s families issued a plea for information that might help police in their search.

Rhonda McKelvie said that family and friends of the men are “desperate for news” and urged anyone with any information to come forward to assist the RCMP.

“We haven’t seen them in 12 days,” McKelvie told Peace Arch News at the time.

“Both have young daughters and missed picking them up; both have missed family vacations.

“They have a lot of people that love them – we need to get them home.”


