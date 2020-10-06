Darcy Peter Bailey was arrested in Abbotsford on Sept. 30 on a federal warrant related to 65 charges. (Twitter photo)

Fort St. John man wanted on 65 charges is arrested in Abbotsford

Darcy Peter Bailey, 48, was wanted mainly for weapons offences

A Fort St. John man wanted on a federal warrant in relation to 65 charges was arrested last Wednesday (Sept. 30) in Abbotsford.

RCMP reported on Tuesday (Oct. 6) that Darcy Peter Bailey, 48, was arrested without incident by federal investigators at a residence in the 31000 block of Old Yale Road in Abbotsford.

The warrant for his arrest was issued out of Fort St. John and involved mostly weapon offences, police said.

They said that although the charges were sworn out of Fort St. John, they related to a wider investigation stemming out of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“This arrest was one small aspect of the tremendous work our teams have done in support of our federal counterparts in Halifax,” said Supt. Richard Bergevin, officer in charge of the Federal Serious and Organized Crime – Major Projects team in B.C.

Bailey is next scheduled to appear in court on Thursday (Oct. 8) in Fort St. John.

Bailey is also scheduled for sentencing in November for a conviction in Halifax provincial court in connection to drug importation charges.

Bailey’s co-accused in the matter, Matthew Ross Lambert of Richmond, was convicted of the same offences and recently received a 16-year prison term.

The pair were charged after more than 150 kilograms of cocaine was seized from a container ship in the Port of Halifax in June 2018 after sailing from Montreal.

