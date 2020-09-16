Former White Rock councillor announces run at BC Liberal nomination

‘I am confident I can win the support of BC Liberals in Surrey-White Rock’ says Megan Knight

Megan Knight is seeking the BC Liberal nomination for the Surrey-White Rock riding. (Contributed photo)

Former White Rock councillor Megan Knight announced Wednesday that she will seek the BC Liberal nomination in the recently vacated Surrey-White Rock riding.

“I am excited to finally share that I am seeking the BC Liberal nomination in Surrey-White Rock, for what we all know will soon be an election,” Knight said in a news release.

The riding was, until recently, held by BC Liberal Tracy Redies, but in July, Redies announced she was stepping down from the position, effective Aug. 31, to become CEO of Science World.

A byelection must be called within six months to fill the seat, although there is a chance that a general election could also be called prior to a byelection.

In the release, Knight, who is a notary, cited her “over 40 years of living and working in this community” while adding that her “skills and municipal experience will be well used in Victoria, advocating for this region.”

“I am confident I can win the support of the BC Liberal members in Surrey-White Rock,” she said.

Knight served as a city councillor in White Rock from 2014 until 2018. In the ’18 civic election, she earned just 5.31 per cent of the vote, which was not enough to win re-election.

She was one of three incumbent councillors, along with Bill Lawrence and Lynne Sinclair, who did not win re-election, as well as former councillor Grant Meyer, who took a stab at the mayor’s chair but finished third behind current mayor Darryl Walker and Mike Pearce.



