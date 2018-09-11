Former Surrey Mountie expected to be sentenced Tuesday

A former Surrey Mountie who pleaded guilty to breach of trust by a police officer last month is expected to be sentenced Tuesday morning in Surrey provincial court.

Constable Dario Devic was arrested on Sept. 9, 2016 after Creep Catcher Surrey, a citizen group that aims to weed out “potential predators” and “blast” them in social media, did a sting outside a local mall.

A woman working with Creep Catcher Surrey posed as a 15-year-old girl and allegedly communicated with the officer online after posting an ad on Craigslist. A meeting was set up outside the Boston Pizza at Surrey Central Shopping Mall in Whalley and Creep Catcher Surrey president Ryan LaForge and his crew live-streamed the sting on the Internet.

Devic’s lawyer Rishi Gill said outside the courthouse in August that his client would not admit to any sexual offences. “Mr. Devic was never prepared to admit that there was any type of improper sexual intent on his part, and it will come out in the sentencing that you’ve got what are, quite frankly, bad actors in the Creep Catchers, moving forward, who really have destroyed someone’s career,” Gill said.

